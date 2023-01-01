https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11208350Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage palm tree chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 11208350View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1488 x 1860 px | 300 dpi | 19.18 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1488 x 1860 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage palm tree chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More