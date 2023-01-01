https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCamel train vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11217797View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3800 x 2534 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3800 x 2534 px | 300 dpi | 55.14 MBCamel train vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. More