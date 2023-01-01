https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220238Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage king of clubs chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11220238View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 50.73 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage king of clubs chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More