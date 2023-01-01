https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221107Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage beer glass, chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11221107View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2361 x 3541 px | 300 dpi | 67.44 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2361 x 3541 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage beer glass, chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More