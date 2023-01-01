https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221346Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDessert oil painting background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11221346View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4765 x 3403 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4765 x 3403 px | 300 dpi | 92.82 MBDessert oil painting background. Remixed by rawpixel. More