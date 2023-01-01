https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbraham Lincoln ink engraving psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11221411View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1259 x 1505 px | 300 dpi | 19.98 MBSmall JPEG 1004 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1259 x 1505 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abraham Lincoln ink engraving psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More