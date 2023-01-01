https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221641Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand fan png aesthetic Ohara Koson flower pattern, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11221641View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 4598 x 3678 pxCompatible with :Hand fan png aesthetic Ohara Koson flower pattern, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More