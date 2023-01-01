https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221846Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLivestock collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11221846View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 44.24 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Livestock collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More