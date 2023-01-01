https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221848Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG livestock vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11221848View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGTwitter Header PNG 1500 x 500 pxEmail Header PNG 1500 x 500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 1000 pxCompatible with :PNG livestock vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More