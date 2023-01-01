rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11245239
Vintage floral frame chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage floral frame chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
11245239

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage floral frame chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.

More