https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11245937Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11245937View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1870 x 2338 px | 300 dpi | 39.13 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1870 x 2338 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More