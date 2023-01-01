https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11250279Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoy doing homework, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 11250279View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2191 x 1753 px | 300 dpi | 34.24 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2191 x 1753 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Boy doing homework, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More