https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258883Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLittle girl with holly, vintage illustration by L. Prang & Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11258883View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1000 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 11.36 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1000 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Little girl with holly, vintage illustration by L. Prang & Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More