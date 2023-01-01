https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11287003Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHyacinths flower, vintage flower illustration by Arentine H. Arendsen. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11287003View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1193 x 1790 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1193 x 1790 px | 300 dpi | 12.26 MBHyacinths flower, vintage flower illustration by Arentine H. Arendsen. Remixed by rawpixel.More