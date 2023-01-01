https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11294772Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeony flower, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11294772View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1506 x 1884 px | 300 dpi | 27.2 MBSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1506 x 1884 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Peony flower, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More