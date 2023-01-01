https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304328Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextPicture frame mockup, Dezider Czolder's vintage painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11304328View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3686 x 3687 px | 300 dpi | 345.56 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3686 x 3687 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Picture frame mockup, Dezider Czolder's vintage painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More