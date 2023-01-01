https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304388Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextArt exhibition wall mockup psdMorePremiumID : 11304388View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3812 x 2154 px | 300 dpi | 191.07 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1447 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1447 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1447 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1085 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1447 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1085 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1978 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3812 x 2154 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art exhibition wall mockup psdMore