https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335276Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHungry alligator, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11335276View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3179 x 2119 px | 300 dpi | 58.48 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3179 x 2119 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hungry alligator, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More