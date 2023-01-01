https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408891Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPicture frame mockup, pastel sky painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11408891View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2994 x 2993 px | 300 dpi | 114.75 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2994 x 2993 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Picture frame mockup, pastel sky painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More