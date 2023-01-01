https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408904Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextJeans' back pocket mockup psdGambling, casio, cards, poker table, free public domain CC0 photo.MorePremiumID : 11408904View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4732 x 3134 px | 300 dpi | 186.51 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2318 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4732 x 3134 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Jeans' back pocket mockup psdMore