Cherub blowing trumpet, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 11435404 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2213 x 2213 px | 300 dpi | 43.5 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2213 x 2213 px | 300 dpi