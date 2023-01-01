https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440691Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack hand fan, vintage Japanese object psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11440691View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3004 px | 300 dpi | 144.61 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 721 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2103 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3004 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Black hand fan, vintage Japanese object psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More