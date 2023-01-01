https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444751Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Standing lion statue, attributed to Antoine-Louis Barye, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11444751View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 3178 x 2543 pxCompatible with :PNG Standing lion statue, attributed to Antoine-Louis Barye, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More