Cow skull, vintage illustration by P. C. Skovgaard psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 11447254 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2750 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 39.26 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2750 x 2200 px | 300 dpi