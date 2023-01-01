https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456981Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Yorkshires dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Goodwin & Company, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11456981View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 1953 x 1563 pxCompatible with :PNG Yorkshires dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Goodwin & Company, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More