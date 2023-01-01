PNG Yorkshires dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Goodwin & Company, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11456981 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 960 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1200 px

Best Quality PNG 1953 x 1563 px