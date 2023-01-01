https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457006Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYorkshires dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Goodwin & Company psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11457006View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1953 x 1563 px | 300 dpi | 28.52 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1953 x 1563 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Yorkshires dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Goodwin & Company psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More