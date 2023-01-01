https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472152Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrand Canal border, Venice scene illustration by P. C. Skovgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 11472152View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2307 x 1538 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2307 x 1538 px | 300 dpi | 20.34 MBGrand Canal border, Venice scene illustration by P. C. Skovgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.More