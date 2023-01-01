rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473741
Lady in Green Dress, vintage woman illustration by Adelaide Claxton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lady in Green Dress, vintage woman illustration by Adelaide Claxton. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Premium
ID : 
11473741

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Lady in Green Dress, vintage woman illustration by Adelaide Claxton. Remixed by rawpixel.

More