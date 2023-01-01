https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482695Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Vintage dog, animal illustration by Charles Hamilton Smith, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11482695View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 2143 pxCompatible with :PNG Vintage dog, animal illustration by Charles Hamilton Smith, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More