https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483664Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas reindeer sleigh, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11483664View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3400 x 2266 px | 300 dpi | 58.29 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3400 x 2266 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Christmas reindeer sleigh, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More