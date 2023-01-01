Vintage Autumn forest background, aesthetic nature by William Henry Holmes. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Free Personal and Business use ID : 11490259 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 849 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2475 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2493 x 3525 px | 300 dpi TIFF 2493 x 3525 px | 300 dpi | 50.33 MB