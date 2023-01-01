https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490280Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Autumn forest background, aesthetic nature by William Henry Holmes. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11490280View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 848 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2474 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4986 x 3525 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4986 x 3525 px | 300 dpi | 100.61 MBFree DownloadVintage Autumn forest background, aesthetic nature by William Henry Holmes. Remixed by rawpixel.More