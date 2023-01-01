https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492039Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink Japanese flower png border, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kuniyasu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11492039View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1498 x 999 pxCompatible with :Pink Japanese flower png border, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kuniyasu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More