Holly berry, vintage Christmas illustration by Ludvig Sandöe Ipsen psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium ID : 11492649 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1322 x 1984 px | 300 dpi | 17.69 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1322 x 1984 px | 300 dpi