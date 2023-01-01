https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492676Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHolly berry, vintage Christmas illustration by Ludvig Sandöe Ipsen. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11492676View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1322 x 1984 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1322 x 1984 px | 300 dpi | 15.05 MBHolly berry, vintage Christmas illustration by Ludvig Sandöe Ipsen. Remixed by rawpixel.More