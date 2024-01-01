https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493423Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEagle Owl. Bubo maximus (1832-1837) vintage illustration by Edward Lear. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493423View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 819 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2390 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6291 x 9213 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6291 x 9213 px | 300 dpi | 331.68 MBFree DownloadEagle Owl. Bubo maximus (1832-1837) vintage illustration by Edward Lear. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More