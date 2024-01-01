rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493459
Paste paper with overall pattern of red, blue, and yellow flowers (19th century) pattern art background. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Paste paper with overall pattern of red, blue, and yellow flowers (19th century) pattern art background. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11493459

View CC0 License

Paste paper with overall pattern of red, blue, and yellow flowers (19th century) pattern art background. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More