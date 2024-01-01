https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493482Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextValentine (1876) chromolithograph art by Kate Greenaway. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493482View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2811 x 3515 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2811 x 3515 px | 300 dpi | 56.58 MBFree DownloadValentine (1876) chromolithograph art by Kate Greenaway. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More