rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493489
Roses and bluebells (1870) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Roses and bluebells (1870) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11493489

View CC0 License

Roses and bluebells (1870) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More