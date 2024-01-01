https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493498Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIllustrated hand book - Rawson's vegetable and flower seeds (1895) chromolithograph art by W.W. Rawson and Co. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493498View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 891 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2599 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2643 x 3559 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2643 x 3559 px | 300 dpi | 53.88 MBFree DownloadIllustrated hand book - Rawson's vegetable and flower seeds (1895) chromolithograph art by W.W. Rawson and Co. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More