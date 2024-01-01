https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493499Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSheet with overall floral pattern on a dark background (late 18th–mid-19th century) pattern art background. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493499View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 945 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2756 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2955 x 3753 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2955 x 3753 px | 300 dpi | 63.5 MBFree DownloadSheet with overall floral pattern on a dark background (late 18th–mid-19th century) pattern art background. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More