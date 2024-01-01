https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493515Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Carta Gloria (1700–1725) drawing art . Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493515View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 65.45 MBFree DownloadDesign for a Carta Gloria (1700–1725) drawing art . Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More