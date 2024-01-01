rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493515
Design for a Carta Gloria (1700–1725) drawing art . Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11493515

View CC0 License

