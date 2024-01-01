rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493569
That liberty shall not perish from the earth - Buy liberty bonds Fourth Liberty Loan / / Ioseph Pennell del. ; Heywood…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

That liberty shall not perish from the earth - Buy liberty bonds Fourth Liberty Loan / / Ioseph Pennell del. ; Heywood Strasser & Voigt Litho. Co. N.Y., imp. (1918) chromolithograph art by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11493569

View CC0 License

That liberty shall not perish from the earth - Buy liberty bonds Fourth Liberty Loan / / Ioseph Pennell del. ; Heywood Strasser & Voigt Litho. Co. N.Y., imp. (1918) chromolithograph art by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More