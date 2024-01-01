rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493579
The Great Bartholdi Statue - Liberty Enlightening the World (1885) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from…
The Great Bartholdi Statue - Liberty Enlightening the World (1885) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11493579

View CC0 License

