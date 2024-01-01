rawpixel
Masonic tie (1889) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11493585

View CC0 License

