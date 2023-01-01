https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493665Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Saint George and the Dragon, medieval illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11493665View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1571 x 2357 pxCompatible with :PNG Saint George and the Dragon, medieval illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More