https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493767Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown textured iPhone wallpaper, inspired by an artwork of Roger Fry. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11493767View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 51.54 MBBrown textured iPhone wallpaper, inspired by an artwork of Roger Fry. Remixed by rawpixel.More