rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494094
PNG Japanese traditional woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kuniyasu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Japanese traditional woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kuniyasu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
ID : 
11494094

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Japanese traditional woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kuniyasu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More