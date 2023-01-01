https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494539Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Beer bottle, vintage alcoholic beverage illustration by Walker Lith. & Pub. Co, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11494539View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1125 x 2000 pxCompatible with :PNG Beer bottle, vintage alcoholic beverage illustration by Walker Lith. & Pub. Co, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More