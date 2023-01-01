https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494543Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeer bottle, vintage alcoholic beverage illustration by Walker Lith. & Pub. Co. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11494543View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1400 x 2100 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1400 x 2100 px | 300 dpi | 16.86 MBBeer bottle, vintage alcoholic beverage illustration by Walker Lith. & Pub. Co. Remixed by rawpixel.More